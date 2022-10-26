Hillshire Farm brand, known for its farm-inspired craftmanship in every recipe, has entered the metaverse for the first time with its iconic red barn.

The barn features an interactive gaming experience in Decentraland , a 3D virtual world browser-based platform. Visitors of the Hillshire Farm barn will be greeted by a farmer-inspired non-playable character (NPC) who will share key locations to visit within the game and details about the quest. Users are challenged to build a sandwich as quickly as possible using ingredients accessible on the farm.

Quest players will earn "Barn Bucks," a non-monetary in-game currency that can be used to unlock exclusive Hillshire Farm brand in-game wearables, like the rope sausage belt and the farm overalls.

"We wanted to create an engaging experience for consumers that matches the level of care and craftsmanship we put into each of our products," said Courtney Ballantini, vice president of marketing communications with Tyson Foods. "Virtual reality gives marketers a new way to creatively bring brands to life while providing entertainment value. We're excited about the possibilities ahead for our brands in the metaverse."

The Hillshire Farm barn was built in partnership with British metaverse technology company LandVault, the largest platform-agnostic metaverse building company.

"We're happy to partner with the Hillshire Farm brand as they enter the Metaverse and offer players a genuinely fun and rewarding experience," noted Samuel Huber, founder and chief executive officer of LandVault. "As the Metaverse continues to gain more traction, it's becoming imperative for traditional and respected mainstream brands to get comfortable with virtual worlds and prepare to fully embrace the Web3-centric future."

Source: Hillshire Farm Brand