New Universal Nourishment LLC, a Miami Beach, Fla. firm, is recalling approximately 368 pounds of beef burger patty products that were repackaged, relabeled and distributed without the benefit of federal inspection, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced today.

The raw, frozen beef burger patty items were repackaged and/or relabeled on June 28, 2022. The following products are subject to recall:

2-lb. boxes containing “MIAMI Burgers 6 BEST ANGUS BEEF” with an expiration date of 2/27/2023 and “CERTIFIED ANGUS BEEF” shield on the label.

10-lb. boxes containing “MIAMI Burgers BEST ANGUS BEEF with a production date of “FEB. 04, 2022” and “CERTIFIED ANGUS BEEF” on the label.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 451B” inside the USDA mark of inspection; however, the recalling firm is a distributor and is not authorized to apply the marks of inspection for Establishment 451B. The products also bear an unverifiable claim that they are certified Angus beef. These items were shipped to retail locations in Florida.

The problem was discovered when FSIS received a complaint reporting product in commerce labeled with the mark of inspection for Est. 451B bearing labels that were not applied by the originating company. FSIS determined that the distributor repackaged and/or relabeled the beef patty products without the benefit of federal inspection and used the mark of inspection from an establishment without proper authorization.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about a reaction should contact a healthcare provider.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ or retailers’ refrigerators or freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them and retailers are urged not to sell them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, the retail distribution list(s) will be posted on the FSIS website at www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls.

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Jorge Roman Rosales, owner, New Universal Nourishment LLC, at 305-753-1453.

Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-MPHotline (888-674-6854) or live chat via Ask USDA from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Eastern Time) Monday through Friday. Consumers can also browse food safety messages at Ask USDA or send a question via email to MPHotline@usda.gov. For consumers that need to report a problem with a meat, poultry, or egg product, the online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at https://foodcomplaint.fsis.usda.gov/eCCF/.

Source: USDA's FSIS