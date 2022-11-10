The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) is announcing that Menu19 LLC, a Modesto, Calif. establishment, is recalling approximately 5,001 pounds of frozen beef dumpling products that were produced without the benefit of federal inspection.

The frozen beef dumplings were produced in November 2020 through October 23, 2022. The following products are subject to recall:

1.5-lb. cartons containing 12 pieces of “Mantu menu19” and UPC code: 86000524010.

The product subject to recall does not bear the USDA mark of inspection because Menu19 LLC is not a federally inspected establishment. These items were shipped to restaurants and retail locations in California.

The problem was discovered during routine FSIS surveillance activities in retail stores when it was determined that the Mantu beef dumpling products did not have the USDA mark of inspection and were produced in an establishment that was not inspected by USDA.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about a reaction should contact a healthcare provider.

FSIS is concerned that some product may in consumers' freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, the retail distribution list(s) will be posted on the FSIS website at www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls.

Consumers and members of the media with questions about the recall can contact Naim Shahab, Menu19, at 925-325-6234 or naim.shahab@gmail.com.

Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-MPHotline (888-674-6854) or live chat via Ask USDA from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Eastern Time) Monday through Friday. Consumers can also browse food safety messages at Ask USDA or send a question via email to MPHotline@usda.gov. For consumers that need to report a problem with a meat, poultry, or egg product, the online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at https://foodcomplaint.fsis.usda.gov/eCCF/.

Source: USDA FSIS