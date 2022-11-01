On behalf of the nation’s largest source of wild domestic seafood and in celebration of National Seafood Month, the Alaska Seafood Marketing Institute (ASMI) is unveiling their latest efforts to help consumers 'Make the Wild Choice.' Studies show that 82 percent of consumers prefer seafood that is wild and sustainable, but are still craving more clarity on how to ensure the seafood on their plate is the best choice. That’s why ASMI is bringing together an Alaska Seafood ambassador network to educate consumers and is giving them a chance to experience the wild of Alaska for themselves through a nationwide social sweepstakes.

Alaska Seafood Ambassadors include the most influential seafood and food industry experts, chefs, retailers, dietitians and fishermen, including Chef Melissa King, Top Chef All-Stars winner and entrepreneur known for combining West Coast ingredients with modern techniques and Asian flavors, and Tracy Welch, lifelong Alaskan and commercial fisherman who works to promote and protect the common interest of Alaska’s commercial fishing industry. Alaska Seafood Ambassadors will provide education, shopping tips and recipe inspiration via social media and at AlaskaSeafood.org.

ASMI is also offering consumers nationwide a chance to win a trip for two to Alaska to experience the premier source of wild seafood firsthand. To enter, follow @AlaskaSeafood on Facebook and Instagram and comment on the sweepstakes post sharing why you 'Make the Wild Choice' for a chance to win. The coveted prize is provided in partnership with Travel Alaska with roundtrip airfare provided by Alaska Airlines. Additional sweepstakes partners include Baycrest Lodge, AJ’s Oldtown Steakhouse & Tavern, Captain Pattie’s Fish House, Homer Chamber of Commerce, Land’s End and The Green Can. Read the full sweepstakes terms and enter to win by Friday, November 18.

“As a lifelong Alaskan and commercial fisherman, I understand the importance of knowing where your seafood comes from. I’ve dedicated my life to ensuring that wild Alaska seafood is available for future generations, both here in Alaska and across the globe,” says Alaska fisherman and executive director of United Fishermen of Alaska Tracy Welch.

According to research from ASMI and Datassential, shoppers are more motivated to choose seafood when it’s wild, a product of the U.S. and when they are inspired by easy or healthy recipe ideas, making seafood from Alaska the perfect choice.

When shopping for seafood, a clearly labeled source and sustainability certification, or asking the retailer, fishmonger or server, are the best ways to know whether seafood is wild and sustainable. These details are the type of education shoppers are hungry for, with 71% of consumers wanting to know more about seafood sustainability .

Curious Alaska seafood customers can become certified themselves with Alaska Seafood U, a brand new interactive online resource to learn more about how seafood from Alaska is harvested, the types of products available, as well as what makes it so nutritious and sustainable.

Seafood from Alaska includes five species of wild salmon, cod, halibut, Alaska pollock, sablefish, rockfish, sole/flounder, crab and more that are available at restaurants and retailers nationwide. Alaska is the only state with sustainable fishing written into its constitution and the Alaska seafood industry goes to great lengths to understand and respect their greatest resource and ensure they are only harvesting what the environment can support. Plus, wild seafood from Alaska is a healthy choice as it contains high-quality protein, omega-3s, vitamin D and B12, iron, zinc and other important nutrients for immune support and overall wellness.

Visit alaskaseafood.org/make-the-wild-choice to learn more about why and how to 'Make the Wild Choice' and connect with @AlaskaSeafood on Facebook and Instagram for more on how to win a trip for two to Alaska.

Source: Alaska Seafood