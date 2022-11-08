On October 19, 2022, ASMI launched an omnichannel campaign to educate U.S. consumers on why they should “Make the Wild Choice” and #AskForAlaska. Studies show that 82 percent of consumers prefer seafood that is wild and sustainable, but are still craving more clarity on how to ensure the seafood on their plate is the best choice. The Make the Wild Choice campaign drives media and social coverage of Alaska as the premier source of wild and sustainable seafood.

The campaign launched with a partnership with Chef Melissa King, Top Chef All-Stars winner and entrepreneur who is passionate about wild and sustainable ingredients. Chef Melissa hosted an educational tasting dinner in New York for 25 top media and creators featuring tamarind-lemongrass cured Alaska salmon, fish sauce-black garlic broiled Alaska sablefish, gelato with crispy Alaska salmon skin, canapes featuring Alaska cod, Alaska halibut and Alaska Dungeness crab, and an on-ice display featuring all Alaska seafood species. Alaska fisherman Tracy Welch was also a co-host and discussed sustainable fishing. The event gave food and mainstream media inspiration for upcoming stories with attendance from Food & Wine, Food Network, Real Simple, Saveur, Thrillist, Wall Street Journal, VICE Munchies and more. Chef Melissa also shared the Alaska sablefish recipe via social, with an additional recipe video post slated for Nov. 1 and articles showcasing wild Alaska seafood coming soon. Additional reporters, influencers, and registered dieticians nationwide received a Make the Wild Choice package featuring Alaska salmon for cooking and inspiration at home.

Social sweepstakes: The campaign extended to consumers with a social sweepstakes offering the chance to experience the wild of Alaska firsthand. Consumers can follow @AlaskaSeafood and share why they make the wild choice on the sweepstakes Instagram and Facebook posts for the chance to win a trip for two to Alaska. The prize is made possible in partnership with Alaska Airlines, Travel Alaska, Homer Chamber of Commerce and more.

Campaign toolkit: ASMI created a toolkit with suggested messaging and images for our industry members and partners to help spread the word. Download the Make the Wild Choice campaign toolkit to share and get involved.

Initial campaign results: The campaign launch and press release drove more than 408.3M impressions and over 1K sweepstakes submissions in the first week, with extensive content slated to run through November 19. For more information and to join the campaign, visit www.alaskaseafood.org/make-the-wild-choice/.

Source: Alaska Seafood