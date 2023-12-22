Charcuterie company Veroni is kicking off its new social media campaign: "Veroni charcuterie boards: the Italian touch."

This video tutorial series aims to help people learn or master the art of charcuterie board-crafting. The campaign’s goal is to let Veroni’s followers hop on one of the most popular food trends in recent years.

The multichannel campaign will be available on both the company's U.S. social media and Italian profiles, including Instagram, Facebook, Linkedin, Twitter and Youtube, and on the company's websites veroni.com and veroni.it.

"The goal of this campaign is to not only speak to foodies who are on a hunt for the latest food trends, but to also reach those who don't like cooking but still want to impress their guests by following a few simple tips. Our reels are cooking-friendly and will be very good options for youngsters who are taking their first steps in the kitchen ... The project was created to hop on a viral trend that has thrilled millions of American social media users and making it our own," said Emanuela Bigi, marketing manager at Veroni. "The added, unique value of the content created is found in our Italian DNA, the Italian touch in terms of style and taste that we are known worldwide for."

While the campaign directed to the Italian community starts with five video tutorials that show the "ABCs " of how to learn the art of preparing a charcuterie board properly, in the U.S., the campaign starts with five thematic cutting boards suitable for holiday parties or an “aperitivo,” designed for pro charcuterie-board makers.

Since Christmas is right around the corner, the campaign couldn’t have begun with anything other than a holiday-themed charcuterie board, using charcuterie and cheese as Christmas decorations. For those who don't shy away from happy hour, the AperiTime charcuterie board is dedicated to the company's U.S. bestselling line of the same name, a kit of mixed goods including cured meats, cheese, olives, dried fruit, breadsticks and everything needed to make a DIY appetizer.

Other boards include the Spring charcuterie board, the Happy Birthday Charcuterie board and the Discover the Taste of Italy board, which acknowledges and highlights cured meats from Emilia-Romagna, Italy, and emphasizes the importance of Italian production and quality, a key to the success of sales recorded in the American market. The historic company from Correggio, Italy, exports its cured meats, which are made strictly in Emilia-Romagna, to the United States to then be sliced in the Logan plant in New Jersey, guaranteeing freshness while maintaining the organoleptic characteristics.

For both the Italian and American public, the new campaign complements the influencer marketing activities that animate Veroni's properties for much of the year. Each week Italian and American content creators receive countless views and likes on their profiles with videos dedicated to charcuterie boards, food pairing with cocktails and cured meats and creative recipes, all with 100% made-in-Italy cold cuts.

The creation and development of the campaign has been directed by DAG Communication, a Milan-based agency specialized in corporate communication and public relations, in collaboration with Uramaki, a content factory also based in Milan that is known in the industry for producing high-quality digital content. Supporting the project are the staff of the catering company Sol.

