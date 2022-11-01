Effective November 1, 2022, FSIS will suspend nitrofuran residue sampling and testing in all domestic and imported raw poultry products under the U.S. National Residue Program.

FSIS routinely evaluates the effectiveness of agency sampling programs to ensure they are based on the best available information and meaningful to public health protection. FSIS has collected data through the instructions issued to inspection program personnel in FSIS Notices (one issued in 2019 and one in 2020) to determine that young chicken carcass sampling and raw poultry testing for nitrofuran residues is unnecessary.

FSIS testing for nitrofuran—a class of broad-spectrum antibiotics—uses the marker residue semicarbazide (SEM). Studies indicate that SEM in poultry products may occur as a by-product from processing; therefore, detection of SEM as a marker residue does not always indicate nitrofuran misuse. Published data analyses also indicate that SEM may be detected in tissue samples of animals not exposed to nitrofuran drugs. As a result, FSIS will suspend the sampling and testing of nitrofuran residues in domestic and imported raw poultry products.

To access the FSIS Nitrofuran Study, please visit Investigation into the Detection of Semicarbazide (SEM), a Nitrofurazone Indicator, in Chicken on the FSIS website. The FSIS testing results for nitrofuran analyses may be found in the FSIS Sampling Summary Report.

Source: USDA FSIS