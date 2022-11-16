PFI, a manufacturer of sanitary conveying and bulk material handling equipment for food processing operations, is announcing that it has been awarded the Spirit of Excellence Award by its customer Hormel Foods. The award is bestowed upon suppliers that demonstrated the highest levels of quality, delivery, service and customer support throughout the last year.

In 2021, PFI installed vibratory feeders and platforms for two of Hormel’s high-speed pepperoni lines at its Papillion, Nebraska-based plant, among other equipment and service support.

“PFI’s equipment is food safe and easy to clean,” said Kari Hubley, associate maintenance engineer, Hormel Foods. “They drop everything to get our plants up and running. The flexibility, support, and trust are invaluable.”

“PFI is so honored to receive this award once again,” said Jeremy Stover, technical applications manager for Hormel, PFI. “We take what we do seriously. Our team strives to be the gold standard in the industry. To be recognized by a global processor like Hormel validates our efforts. We look forward to continuing to work with Hormel and its brands for years to come.”

Suppliers that qualified for the Spirit of Excellence Award maintained a minimum supplier rating index score of 92 throughout a 12-month period. PFI scored a 98.

The score is determined by a universal measurement system that began in 1990 to ensure each supplier is held to the same standards. Award criteria include meeting performance requirements, making on-time deliveries, and providing high-level customer support.

Source: PFI