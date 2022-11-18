The Coalition for Responsible Gene Editing in Agriculture is announcing that Corteva Agriscience has achieved verification that the organization is operating in conformance with the Framework for Responsible Use of Gene Editing in Agriculture. The Framework outlines principles and guidelines organizations can voluntarily follow to demonstrate their commitment to the safe and transparent use of gene editing technology.

“Congratulations to Corteva Agriscience for being the first company to complete the Coalition’s verification process,” said Charlie Arnot, chief executive officer for The Center for Food Integrity — the organization that administers the Coalition. “Gene editing has the potential to address some of agriculture’s biggest challenges. To achieve its full potential, those developing and using the technology must earn the trust of food system stakeholders and consumers. The Framework for Responsible Use was designed to build that trust. It speaks volumes when Corteva, a respected, global agriculture leader, demonstrates its commitment to using the technology transparently and for the greater good by becoming verified.”

To achieve verification, Corteva Agriscience provided objective evidence that the company has developed and implemented policies and procedures to meet the principles and commitments outlined in the Framework for Responsible Use. This information was reviewed and validated by a professional, third-party auditor to assure the credibility of the verification program.

“Consumers are increasingly interested in learning how their food is produced, and they expect a more transparent and sustainable food system. In addition, farmers need access to new technology and innovation, such as gene editing, to address the global need for food security while reducing the impact on the environment and land,” said Sam Eathington, chief technology officer at Corteva Agriscience. “Achieving verification is one tool Corteva Agriscience is using to demonstrate its commitment to responsibly using advanced technologies, including gene editing, to create healthier, more resilient crops that support a more sustainable food supply.”

The Framework was developed by a multi-stakeholder Coalition that included representatives from food companies, academia, civil society, technology developers, farmers and related associations. The Framework has been publicly endorsed by agriculture and food leaders including BIO, Cargill Inc., Corteva Agriscience, Costco Wholesale, FMI – The Food Industry Association, Genus PLC, PepsiCo and Tropic Biosciences.

The Coalition was formed by The Center for Food Integrity to support global acceptance of the responsible use of gene editing technology in the food system. To learn more about the Coalition, visit geneediting.foodintegrity.org.

Source: The Center for Food Integrity