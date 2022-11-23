Smithfield Europe, a subsidiary of U.S.-based Smithfield Foods, has reached an agreement to acquire Goodies Meat Production SRL, a Romanian producer of private-label packaged meat products for the retail channel.

Goodies Meat Production operates a production facility in Ceptura de Jos, Prahova, and employs 320 people. The portfolio of products includes salami, ham, bacon, baloney and other meat specialties.

“The acquisition of Goodies Meat Production is part of Smithfield Europe’s strategic growth plan and complements and strengthens our existing business,” said Luis Cerdan, executive vice president of Smithfield Foods’ European business. “Goodies brings a team of outstanding employees, high-quality products, excellent operating standards, and a platform for growth through expanded production capacity. The combined business will benefit from vertical integration opportunities within our group of companies in Europe.

“We are proud that our culture, the technologies we use and the products we make are valued by an industry leader,” said Gabriel Cîmpeanu and Adrian Neniţă, the directors of Goodies Meat Production. “We are excited to be part of a group where innovation, responsibility, and operational excellence underpin every product.”

The purchase agreement is subject to approval by the appropriate regulatory authorities in Romania, including the Competition Council.

Sources: Smithfield Foods, Goodies Meat Production SRL