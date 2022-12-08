Mondi, a global leader in sustainable packaging and paper, has supported Angulas Aguinaga on its journey to switch to a recyclable paper-based packaging for its Krissia brand chilled surimi sticks, greatly reducing the amount of plastic being used.

The surimi sticks were previously packed in a multi-material plastic solution. By collaborating closely with Mondi, Angulas Aguinaga and its Krissia brand are now transitioning to a secondary packaging using Mondi’s FunctionalBarrier Paper. Mondi’s wealth of expertise in paper packaging meant that it was able to create a solution that would be genuinely fit for purpose, protecting the chilled product while significantly reducing plastic—eliminating up to 20 tons of plastic every year.

Mondi’s FunctionalBarrier Paper is made from renewable and certified resources, responsibly sourced and delivers a range of benefits: the strong and tear-resistant kraft base paper is fully converted in-house by Mondi to ensure customized barrier protection of the food and sealability of the packaging. The final packaging is recyclable in Spain’s existing paper recycling streams.

Jordi Gorchs, regional manager France & Southern Europe, Consumer Flexibles, Mondi, says, “By working closely with the Krissia team and looking into the entire journey of the product, we have been able to ensure the surimi sticks are packed in recyclable packaging that supports a circular economy, keeping valuable materials in the loop. We took the time to focus on the needs of the product first before optimising our FunctionalBarrier Paper to provide a responsible, recyclable replacement to the previous plastic alternative.”

Mikel Grande, Angulas Aguinag marketing and innovation manager, says, “We are committed to creating innovative solutions in the food industry that solve real consumer needs. In this context, switching our product packaging to materials that come from renewable resources is a must: it is our responsibility to offer solutions to our consumers, whose preferences have shifted towards paper-based packaging. This new solution significantly replaces unnecessary plastic while assuring the quality of our Krissia surimi sticks. We are very proud to be the first brand commercialising this type of paper-based packaging for chilled fish.”

Source: Mondi