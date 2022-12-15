The FDA, along with CDC and state and local partners, investigated a multistate outbreak of Salmonella Litchfield infections linked to fresh, raw salmon supplied to restaurants in California and Arizona by Mariscos Bahia Inc.

As of Dec. 14, 2022, CDC announced that the outbreak is over. CDC reports a total of 39 illnesses in four states. The last illness onset was Oct. 23, 2022.

As part of this investigation, FDA and the California Department of Public Health conducted a joint inspection at Mariscos Bahia Inc., Pico Rivera, California, and collected environmental samples from the facility. Multiple samples collected from the firm came back positive for Salmonella. Whole Genome Sequencing (WGS) indicated the Salmonella detected in at least one of the swabs from the facility matched the strain causing illnesses in this outbreak. The epidemiological evidence indicated that ill people consumed fresh, raw salmon processed at this firm; however, the presence of Salmonella in the processing environment also indicated that additional types of fish processed in the same area of the facility could have been contaminated.

On Oct. 20, 2022, Mariscos Bahia Inc., Pico Rivera, California, initiated a voluntary recall. Recalled products included fresh, raw salmon along with all other types of fresh fish processed in the same area as the salmon, which included fresh, raw halibut, Chilean seabass, tuna and swordfish.

Recommendation

According to Mariscos Bahia Inc., seafood was only sold directly to restaurants in California and Arizona and would not be available for purchase by consumers in retail stores. The firm contacted direct restaurant customers that received recalled product. Recalled seafood was sold fresh and is now past shelf-life unless it was frozen after purchase.

Restaurants who might have purchased or received recalled fresh, raw salmon, halibut, Chilean seabass, tuna or swordfish from Mariscos Bahia Inc. (Pico Rivera, California, and Phoenix, Arizona) between June 14–Oct. 17, 2022, should check their freezers and throw away recalled product. Restaurants should also be sure to wash and sanitize locations where recalled fish from Mariscos Bahia Inc. were stored or prepared.

Recalled products

Mariscos Bahia Inc. voluntarily recalled the following list of fresh (not frozen) fish sold to restaurants between June 14–Oct. 17, 2022

Fresh Salmon Fillet

Fresh Deep Skin Salmon Fillet

Fresh Salmon Portions

Chilean Seabass (Fillet and Portions)

Halibut (Fillet and Portions)

Tuna (Fillet and Loin)

Swordfish (Loin, Fillet and Wheel)

Map of U.S. distribution for the recalled fresh seafood

Salmonella case count map provided by CDC Case counts

Total illnesses: 39

Hospitalizations: 15

Deaths: 0

Last illness onset: Oct. 23, 2022

States with cases: Arizona (13), California (24), Illinois (1), Texas (1)

Product Distribution*: Arizona, California

*Distribution has been confirmed for states listed, but product could have been distributed further, reaching additional states.

Useful links

Sources: FDA; CDC