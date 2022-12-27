Boxing legend Evander Holyfield and Perdue Farms delivered holiday cheer to children and their families during Holyfield's recent visits to Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital in Hollywood, Florida, and Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta.

Holyfield, the four-time heavyweight champion of the world, visited with children and posed for pictures. He and his team distributed treats for the children and food items for their families that included chicken products donated by Perdue Farms.

“I spent years fighting in the ring, but these children are in a much bigger battle. I’m inspired and humbled by their courage,” said Holyfield. “Visiting the children is a perfect opportunity for me and my family to give back to the community. They remind me that no matter your circumstances, there’s always a reason to smile. Bringing smiles to the children with help from Perdue is the best gift I can imagine.”

As Kevin Janser, president of the Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital Foundation, explains, “The holiday season can be especially difficult for kids and families spending it in the hospital, but Evander’s visit will no doubt brighten everyone’s day. Sharing his time with those coping with difficult circumstances makes him a champion in and out of the ring.”

“Mr. Holyfield is both a role model and inspiration to our patient families,” said Julia Jones, vice president of operations for Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta at Hughes Spalding Hospital. “What an honor and delight to be visited by him bearing gifts and food from Perdue Farms. Because of the generosity of community members like Mr. Holyfield and Perdue Farms, our children are reminded, in a joyful way, that they are not alone in the pursuit of their health and dreams.”

The partnership with Perdue is part of the company’s Delivering Hope To Our Neighbors outreach focused on improving quality of life and building strong communities.

“At Perdue, we are honored to join Evander and his family to brighten the holidays for the children and their families,” said Bill See, senior manager of community relations for Perdue Farms. “As a parent, nothing is more important than one’s children. We commend the professionals at Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital for their compassionate care.”

Source: Perdue Farms