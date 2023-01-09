Pete Matthews runs a 2,400-head, double-wide finishing pig farm in Iowa, with a daily water consumption of up to 7,200 gallons. Typically, the pigs drink 3,000 gallons of water in total per day, although on some days this amount increases to 4,000 gallons.

Pete Matthews

Water is an important resource at pig farms, essential in promoting animal health. Keeping water clean ensures that the animals drink sufficient amounts to keep them healthy.

Water at a livestock farm can also be a host for diseases, which not only negatively impact animal health, but also decrease pigs’ willingness to eat and drink. Buildup of biofilm in the drinking water system is a major contributor to growth of bacteria and other pathogens, and it can also lead to clogged drinking outlets, causing reduced water consumption and feed intake.

Conversely, drinking healthy water not only leads to overall improved well-being for the animals, it also contributes to higher yields. Drinking plenty of water also improves feed efficiency, which can reduce the feed required to achieve slaughter weight.

Improving animal health and yield with HPGen

An HPGen A2000 system was installed at Pete Matthews' farm, and its efficacy for livestock drinking water treatment quickly became apparent.

The overall objective of installing the HPGen was to improve productivity and reduce losses, ensuring that all pigs remain healthy and go to market with a profitable weight.

To this end, the HPGen A2000 is treating up to 7,200 gallons of drinking water daily with Peroxide UltraPure. Following a cycle of pigs at the farm, data was accumulated to demonstrate a beneficial connection between the use of HPGen and overall pig health and profitability.

HPGen systems generate a safe concentration of Peroxide UltraPure, a very high-purity solution of hydrogen peroxide that is free of additives and stabilizers. Peroxide UltraPure is then dosed into the livestock drinking water system, where it ensures the water is clean and safe for the animals to drink. Since, unlike chlorine, hydrogen peroxide doesn’t have an adverse taste, this entices the animals to drink more, and in turn, eat more.

Drinking enough water is especially important in the early stages, as Matthews explains. “You get them in there, making sure the barn is at the right temperature, making sure they get the right feed and drinking water," Matthews says. "If you get them going those first few days, and it’s a good, healthy pig to begin with, then it’s pretty easy sailing after those first two weeks.”

After a six-months cycle of introducing Peroxide UltraPure in the pig drinking water, data from the farm showed the following results

Pigs are heavier by 10 pounds higher per pig on average

Feed efficiency also improved by 5–10%

Average daily gain is improved by 15%

These represent a strong positive economical impact for the operation, as pigs grow faster and with less food consumption — which means they can be brought to market up to 2 weeks faster with Peroxide UltraPure.

“Things are going much better after implementing Peroxide UltraPure in terms of health. I really do think that it has increased the overall health," Pete Matthews comments. "I’ve got healthier pigs without the typical flu problems that I have had in the past. The pigs are eating better, drinking better, and are in much better body condition.”

HPGen setup

The HPGen was installed to automatically fill a buffer tank with Peroxide UltraPure. Dosing was done through a proportional dosing pump, which is both simple and effective. The system operates completely autonomously, without need for user intervention. Peroxide UltraPure is generated at a concentration of 0.25%, which is very safe and poses no danger to humans, plants or equipment, but is strong enough to effect the desired operational results.

“I’ve been super impressed with how hands-off the system is,” Matthews commented. “I've had about four power outages, one outage for about two hours, but the HPGen system continued to work great. It certainly seems to be a hands-off product. I really like it, [and] I think it's a good machine.”

Source: HPNow