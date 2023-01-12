Tyson Foods, in partnership with KinderCare, has named Dr. Danielle Shutes center director of Tyson Learning Center, the new childcare facility that will support Tyson Foods’ Humboldt, Tennessee, poultry processing plant. The $3.5 million investment is another step in Tyson Foods’ efforts to become the most sought-after place to work, and will provide greater access to affordable childcare for Tyson Foods' Humboldt team members.

Dr. Danielle Shutes

Dr. Shutes brings over a decade of experience in the educational field to cultivate and grow the educational community at the childcare center. She will be hiring and developing a team of best-in-class educators while partnering closely with parents to provide affordable and quality care and education for their children.

Tyson Learning Center in Humboldt is expected to be operational in 2023 and will support up to 100 children, five years of age and younger, employing a staff of 18 individuals. The center will be operated as an early childhood learning center by KinderCare and subsidized by the company to lower the cost for Tyson team members.

Beginning her career in early childhood education in college, Dr. Shutes was granted an opportunity to service children with special needs and diverse backgrounds. She then transitioned into public education as an elementary school teacher, a consultant teacher and, most recently, an assistant principal.

"It’s exciting to be returning to my roots and passion in early childhood education,” said Dr. Shutes. “I really enjoy working with families and bringing quality care to our children. One of my favorite books is, “If You Plant a Seed” by Kadir Nelson. I share this with my students because it teaches readers that whatever characteristics you ['plant'] and nurture, will grow.”

Dr. Shutes is a Tennessee native and earned a Bachelor of Science in criminal justice and a Master of Education, both from The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga. She also holds an education specialist degree and a doctorate of educational leadership from Trevecca Nazarene University in Nashville, Tennessee.

Tyson Foods’ Humboldt complex, which includes a processing plant, hatchery and feed mill, currently has a staff of more than 1,235 team members and is expected to eventually employ 1,500 people.

Tyson Foods has invested in three childcare facilities in less than two years. In 2021, the company announced another child care pilot in Amarillo, Texas, to provide greater access to affordable childcare for hourly team members at that location. The company recently demonstrated its continued commitment to this effort with the announcement of a state-of-the-art childcare center for Northwest Arkansas team members near its world headquarters campus in Springdale, Arkansas. Additionally, as part of efforts to recruit and retain hourly team members, Tyson Foods is piloting flexible work schedules, offering subsidized childcare immediately upon hiring and recently provided $50 million in year-end bonuses.

Source: Tyson Foods