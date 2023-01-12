USPOULTRY and the USPOULTRY Foundation announce the completion of a funded research project at The Ohio State University in which the researcher evaluated potential antibiotic alternative approaches for controlling Salmonella in poultry. The research was made possible in part by Simmons Foods and proceeds from the International Poultry Expo, part of the International Production & Processing Expo (IPPE). The research is part of USPOULTRY's comprehensive research program encompassing all phases of poultry and egg production and processing. A summary of the completed project is below.

Project #720: Genetic Identification and Screening for Potent Anti-Salmonella Gut Peptide Variant in Chicken: Avian Defensin, Beta Defensin 1 (AvBD1) (Dr. Kichoon Lee, Department of Animal Sciences, The Ohio State University, Columbus, Ohio)

Dr. Kichoon Lee, professor at The Ohio State University, recently completed a research project that evaluated potential antibiotic alternative approaches for controlling Salmonella in poultry. Avian defensins have potent antibacterial activity. The expected long-term impact of the study was to help poultry breeders selectively breed chickens to have the most effective AvBD1 genotype, reduce the Salmonella population within the chicken gut and ultimately produce a safer poultry product. Although variations were identified in AvBD1 proteins among chicken populations, the in vivo and in vitro data did not show differences in anti-Salmonella activities.

The research summary can be found on the USPOULTRY website. Information on other association research may also be obtained by visiting the USPOULTRY website, www.uspoultry.org.

Sources: USPOULTRY; USPOULTRY Foundation; Dr. Kichoon Lee; Simmons Foods; International Poultry Expo