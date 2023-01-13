Certified Piedmontese beef has announced that they are now supplying 100% grass-fed and grass-finished beef that is also now non-GMO. Raised and produced in the U.S.A., this sustainable meat offers all of the health benefits of grass-fed beef with the addition of being GMO-free. With the increasing demand for quality non-GMO foods, Certified Piedmontese beef provides an option for healthy protein.

Based in Lincoln, Nebraska, Certified Piedmontese is a producer of the rare, Italian-heritage Piedmontese beef, and is known not only for its lean but tender beef, but also for its farm-to-table approach to cattle ranching that ensures traceability, environmental sustainability, humane handling and responsible resource management. The company's cattle are also certified for The Paleo Diet and source verified, all audited by third-party verifier Where Food Comes From Inc.

"By achieving both [non-GMO] and the PaleoFLEX certifications, all while raising our cattle and producing our beef here in the Midwest of the [U.S.A.,] Certified Piedmontese [beef] has met extremely high standards to be a more natural, better-for-you beef product," said Ben Mohl, director of sales and marketing for Certified Piedmontese beef. "With the vast majority of [grass-fed, grass-finished] beef being raised overseas and imported into the United States, we are incredibly proud that our program has achieved these consumer expectations [...] here in the heart of our country. [...] With weekly, consistent productions, we are one of the only beef programs in the country that can meet these strong demands of this market all while delivering on flavor and performance that meat-loving consumers expect."

Source: Certified Piedmontese