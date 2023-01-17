Due to technical issues affecting the Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service’s (APHIS) website, APHIS is extending the deadline for the National Animal Disease Preparedness and Response Program (NADPRP) tribal nations funding opportunity. Applicants now have until 11:59 p.m. ET on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, to submit applications.

Applications should be submitted through the ezFedGrants website. Information is also available on the Grants.gov website by searching CFDA number 10.025 or Funding Opportunity Number USDA-APHIS-10025-VSSP0000-23-0001. Tribes and tribal organizations may apply for this funding opportunity, even if they previously applied to the NADPRP funding opportunity that closed in September 2022.

The funding opportunity announcement, including application instructions and additional information, is available on the NADPRP website. Tribal nations and organizations may request assistance and/or copies of the application templates by emailing VS.NADPRP@usda.gov.

APHIS announced the open period for this opportunity on Oct. 18, 2022. With this funding, APHIS will provide up to $500,000 to further animal disease prevention, preparedness and response in priority areas. Eligible applicants include Native American tribes and governments, tribal organizations and tribal colleges and universities. APHIS will prioritize funding to project proposals aimed at:

Delivering outreach and education on animal disease prevention, preparedness and response

Increasing livestock and poultry biosecurity

Supporting training and exercises for tribal animal agriculture sector responders

Developing and exercising tribal animal disease emergency response plans

Enhancing animal disease traceability for an animal disease outbreak

The 2018 Farm Bill provided funding for these programs as part of an overall strategy to help prevent animal pests and diseases from entering the United States and reduce the spread and impact of potential disease incursions through advance planning and preparedness.

NADPRP addresses the risk of introduction and spread of high-consequence animal pests and diseases through cooperative or interagency agreements between APHIS and states, universities, livestock producer organizations, tribal organizations, land-grant universities and other eligible entities. This program enhances APHIS’ animal health efforts through collaboration with animal health partners throughout the nation. Together, APHIS and its partners carry out high-value projects that enhance prevention, preparedness, detection and response to the most damaging emerging and foreign animal diseases that threaten U.S. agriculture.

Source: USDA APHIS