The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) is awarding $566,626 to support four new cooperative agreements with tribal partners through the National Animal Disease Preparedness and Response Program (NADPRP). These projects will enhance these tribes’ — and our nation’s — animal disease response capabilities and strengthen APHIS’ relationships with these partners.

In October 2022, APHIS announced the availability of funding for proposals in the first-ever NADPRP Tribal Funding Opportunity.

This critical funding will help advance animal disease preparedness in this country by supporting 4 projects that:

Help tribal nations develop and practice plans to quickly control high-consequence disease outbreaks

Increase producers’ use of effective and practical biosecurity measures

Support animal movement decisions that prioritize continuity of business during disease outbreaks

Provide outreach and education to livestock owners to help them prevent, detect, and prepare for animal disease outbreaks.

NADPRP addresses the risk of introduction and spread of high-consequence animal pests and diseases through cooperative or interagency agreements between APHIS and states, universities, livestock producer organizations, tribal organizations, land-grant universities, and other eligible entities. Together, APHIS and its partners carry out projects that enhance prevention, preparedness, detection and response to the most damaging emerging and foreign animal diseases that threaten U.S. agriculture.

A full list of NADPRP-funded projects is available on the NADPRP website here:

https://www.aphis.usda.gov/aphis/ourfocus/animalhealth/animal-disease-information/farm-bill/nadprp/ad-preparedness-response-program.

The 2018 Farm Bill provided funding for these programs as part of an overall strategy to help prevent animal pests and diseases from entering the United States and reduce the spread and impact of potential disease incursions through advance planning and preparedness.

More information about these programs is available at https://www.aphis.usda.gov/aphis/resources/farmbill.

Source: USDA's APHIS