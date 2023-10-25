The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service will provide up to $500,000 to tribes and tribal organizations to further animal disease prevention, preparedness, and response through the National Animal Disease Preparedness and Response Program (NADPRP). This NADPRP Tribal Nations funding opportunity opens today and closes Jan. 19, 2024.

In July 2023, APHIS announced the availability of up to $17 million in funds for NADPRP. While Tribes and Tribal organizations were eligible to apply for that funding opportunity (which closed Oct. 20, 2023), the additional $500,000 was specifically designated for a separate funding opportunity for tribes and tribal organizations for animal disease preparedness and response activities.

This is the second year this funding opportunity targeting Indian Country is available, as APHIS seeks to continue to advance animal disease preparedness and response through its Farm Bill animal health programs.

Eligible applicants include federally recognized tribes, their arms and instrumentalities, Tribal-serving organizations, and tribal colleges and universities. APHIS will prioritize funding to project proposals aimed at:

delivering outreach and education on animal disease prevention, preparedness, and response

increasing livestock and poultry and indigenous animal biosecurity

supporting training and exercises for Tribal animal agriculture sector responders

developing and implementing Tribal animal disease emergency response plans

enhancing animal disease traceability for an animal disease outbreak.

The NADPRP addresses the risk of introduction and spread of high-consequence animal pests and diseases through cooperative or interagency agreements between APHIS and tribes, states, livestock and indigenous animal producer organizations, Tribal organizations, land-grant universities, and other eligible entities. This program enhances APHIS’ animal health efforts through collaboration with animal health partners throughout the nation. Together, APHIS and its partners carry out high-value projects that enhance prevention, preparedness, detection, and response to the most damaging emerging and foreign animal diseases that threaten agriculture and food production across the United States.

The 2018 Farm Bill provided funding for these programs as part of an overall strategy to help prevent animal pests and diseases from entering the United States and reduce the spread and impact of potential disease incursions through advance planning and preparedness.

The funding opportunity announcement, including application instructions and additional information, is available on the NADPRP website. Applicants can also find information on the on the ezFedGrants website or the Grants.gov website by searching CFDA number 10.025 or Funding Opportunity Number USDA-APHIS-10025-VSSP0000-24-0003. Tribes and tribal organizations may apply for this funding opportunity, even if they previously applied to the NADPRP funding opportunity that closed on Oct. 20, 2023.

APHIS’ Office of National Tribal Liaison in partnership with NADPRP is offering a webinar to assist Tribal applicants with the application process. Two sessions of the webinar, “National Animal Disease Preparedness and Response Program Tribal Funding Opportunity: Information for Applicants”, will be available, held on Oct. 25, 2023, at 2 p.m. EST and Nov. 6, 2023, at 1 p.m. EST. Each webinar will be recorded and posted to the NADPRP website for those unable to attend the live sessions.

Webinar No. 1: Wednesday, Oct. 25 at 2 p.m. ET AKTRegistration link: https://forms.office.com/g/HCp1gLW8Zd

Webinar No. 2: Monday, Nov. 6 at 1 p.m. ET AKTRegistration link: https://forms.office.com/g/HCp1gLW8Zd

More information on these programs is available at: https://www.aphis.usda.gov/aphis/resources/farmbill

Source: USDA