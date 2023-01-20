Blimpie, America's Sub Shop, is starting the year "big" with the launch of four new sandwiches that highlight the fresh new look of the brand's menus in-store and online, as well as their new motto of a "Bigger. Better. Blimpie." Beginning Jan. 17, 2023, the four new subs will be available in stores and online nationwide.

New sandwiches:

Spicy Italian: ham, salami, pepperoni, provolone, tomatoes, lettuce, onions and spicy giardiniera

Turkey Reuben: turkey, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese and Thousand Island dressing

Trio Supreme: roast beef, turkey, bacon, Swiss cheese, tomatoes, lettuce, onions and mayonnaise

Italian Beef: roast beef, au jus, provolone cheese, spicy giardiniera and parmesan cheese

"Blimpie is thrilled to introduce our new premium sub line to begin the new [year,"] said Sam Carity, director of marketing for Kahala Brands, parent company of Blimpie. "These hearty and satisfying sandwiches offer something for every taste and epitomize a Bigger. Better. [Blimpie] in 2023."

The new subs will now be part of Blimpie's menus nationwide.

Source: Blimpie