The National Association of State Departments of Agriculture is announcing the election of Oklahoma Department of Agriculture Secretary Blayne Arthur as vice president of the organization by the NASDA Board of Directors. As vice president, Secretary Arthur will help direct the organization to meet its mission of enhancing American food and agricultural communities through policy, partnerships and public engagement.

“I am honored to be chosen to serve as NASDA’s [vice president,] and I thank the NASDA Board of Directors for considering me for this position. I welcome the opportunity to partner with state departments of [agriculture] from across the United States to strengthen and promote our nation's most vital industry. NASDA ardently works to ensure agriculture and food businesses of all sizes thrive, and I am grateful to help carry out this commitment,” NASDA Vice President and Oklahoma Secretary of Agriculture Blayne Arthur said.

NASDA President, Director Doug Miyamoto, and NASDA CEO Ted McKinney shared their excitement to welcome Secretary Arthur’s leadership.

“I am thankful for Secretary Arthur’s enthusiasm and passion for ensuring state agriculture departments’ voices are heard when solving challenges and seizing opportunities for agriculture across the nation and the world. Secretary Arthur has proven to be one of the finest leaders in American agriculture today. The NASDA Board of Directors is excited to welcome her leadership and perspective,” NASDA President and Wyoming Director of Agriculture Doug Miyamoto said.

“Secretary Arthur’s experience and leadership will be incredibly valuable as we continue our work to ensure federal policy represents the needs of U.S. farmers, ranchers and all the communities they serve. We thank Secretary Arthur for her continued dedication to NASDA and commitment to seeing agriculture lead the way toward a healthy and resilient world,” NASDA CEO Ted McKinney said.

Secretary Arthur has also served as chairwoman for the NASDA Animal Agriculture Committee since 2019. Her leadership has kept NASDA members actively engaged at the state, federal and international levels on issues such as African swine fever, meat processing and animal health and welfare to protect the safety and profitability of U.S. agriculture. Animal Agriculture Committee 2022–2023 Vice Chair Tennessee Commissioner of Agriculture Charlie Hatcher will now serve as 2022–2023 chair for the committee. Secretary Arthur was sworn in as Oklahoma Secretary of Agriculture on Jan. 14, 2019, and is currently the state’s first female to hold the position. Secretary Arthur is also Food Export-Midwest president, the 2016 Oklahoma Cattlemen’s Association Distinguished Service Award Recipient, an Oklahoma Agricultural Leadership Program Class XV inductee, Journal Record 2011 Achievers Under 40 honoree and 2014 Oklahoma Agricultural Woman of the Year.

NASDA also extends its thanks and congratulations to Bruce Kettler, who served as NASDA vice president from August 2022 – December 2022 and as a NASDA board member since 2019. Kettler was recently announced as Agribusiness Council of Indiana president & CEO.

“Bruce’s leadership as NASDA [vice president] and a longstanding NASDA [board member] has made an impression on the organization that will last for years to come. We deeply thank Bruce for his service to NASDA and we know he will continue to further opportunities for the agriculture industry in his new role,” McKinney said.

Source: NASDA