Bodega Taqueria y Tequila, South Florida's brand known for its fast-casual taco joint by day and speakeasy-style lounge-by-night concepts, announces a national brand expansion plan, with its efforts focused on two locations in Chicago, Illinois. The team has signed a 12-year lease to open their first Chicago outpost on Randolph Street in the bustling Fulton Market District neighborhood, slated to open in spring 2023 at 912 W Randolph Street. Following shortly after will be a second Chicago location with a 10-year lease, set to open in the River North District at the end of summer 2023 at 407 N Clark Street.

"We are thrilled that our first Bodega Taqueria y Tequila outside of our home state of Florida will be in Chicago's [high-energy] and [food-driven] Fulton Market District," said Jared Galbut, CEO and co-founder of Bodega Taqueria y Tequila. "Our menu will mirror that of all of our locations, though we will add seasonal options inspired by Chicago's food and craft cocktail scene."

The flagship Bodega Taqueria y Tequila opened in South Beach in 2015, followed by four additional South Florida locations including Fort Lauderdale in November 2020, Aventura in August 2021, West Palm Beach in February 2022, and Coconut Grove in August 2022. Showing no signs of slowing down, in addition to the two Chicago openings this spring and summer, Bodega is on course to double their footprint in the next two years with three additional South Florida locations set to open in Coral Gables in September 2023, downtown Miami at Natiivo Miami in December 2023, and Miami's Wynwood arts district neighborhood in 2023. The brand is also expanding into Nashville, Tennessee, in February 2024 — the brand's third U.S. state.

Guests of the new Chicago locations will order from the brand's signature retro fitted airstream trailer-turned-taco-truck. Popular menu highlights include the Birria Taco & Quesadilla (Guajillo braised short rib, oaxaca cheese, red onion, cilantro, avocado salsa and Guajillo beef broth), along with healthier alternatives such as gluten-free tortillas, kale bowls and cauliflower rice. Beyond the taqueria, a port-a-potty door leads guests to Bodega's renowned speakeasy.

Since inception, the brand's South Florida outposts have garnered national attention and esteemed accolades from the restaurant and entertainment industries including GQ Magazine, InStyle Magazine, Thrillist, and Huffpost calling it one of the "hottest Mexican restaurants in America."

