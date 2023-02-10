The American Lamb Board (ALB) is celebrating February as Lamb Lovers Month with their Ewe Complete Me consumer promotion. The campaign has a strong digital presence through ALB's consumer social platforms.

American Lamb lovers have been flocking to social media to share their favorite lamb recipes for a chance to win a date-night-in prize package, including American Lamb shanks and premium culinary items. Each entrant receives an exclusive “Lamb is for Lovers” canvas tote bag.

Ewe Complete Me is just one Lamb Checkoff promotion to encourage consumers to choose American Lamb. To extend the reach and message, ALB staff is sending key consumer food media representatives a Lamb Lovers Month kit including loin chops, Lamb Lovers Month tote bags, sheep’s milk cheese and wool socks with a heart pattern.

"ALB has celebrated February as Lamb Lovers Month for more than a decade," said Peter Camino, ALB chairman. “We value this annual opportunity to amplify our impact and carry out marketing goals outlined in the 2023 strategic plan."

The American Lamb Board (ALB) is an industry-funded national research, promotion and information checkoff program that works on behalf of all American commercial and seedstock producers, feeders, direct marketers and processors to build awareness and demand for American Lamb. Funding is through mandatory assessments paid by all industry segments. The board is appointed by the secretary of agriculture and represents all industry sectors, geographic regions and sizes of production. The work of the ALB is overseen by USDA and supported by staff in Denver, Colorado.

ALB’s annual budget averages about $2.5 million. Almost two-thirds of funds are devoted to American Lamb promotion. By law, the board’s expenditures for administration are limited to 10% or less of projected revenues. The board was established in 2002. More information is at www.LambResourceCenter.com.

Source: American Lamb Board