Mike and Lynette Sloan, owners of Hermann Wurst Haus, are announcing the purchase of Central Missouri Meat & Sausage Co. and the Barnyard Smokehouse in Fulton, Missouri, from Cory Hawkins. The transformation from Central Missouri Meat and Sausage Co. to Fulton Wurst Haus and Butchery will be a slow but steady process. Patrons will be able to experience changes taking place weekly. An open house - grand opening is planned for June 3 and 4, featuring meet-the-owners, meet-the-staff, samples, store specials and meat bundle specials.

Owners Mike and Lynette Sloan will be hands-on owners, just like they are at the Hermann Wurst Haus. Other changes include updated lighting, new signage on the buildings and a spacious parking lot.

New, updated menus will gradually be introduced during the winter months in the restaurant. The restaurant will continue serving BBQ items such as pork burgers, pork steaks, pulled pork, ribs, and brisket smoked on the patio. BBQ Sweet German Bologna, thick-cut, with Sweet Pepper Slaw served on a locally made pretzel bun will be one of the new BBQ items. BBQ items will also be available as a warm grab-and-go item or cold by the piece for family weekly meals.

German-themed food such as German Potato Salad served warm with celery, onions and Wurst Haus Grand Champion bacon will be an everyday deli item along with Sweet Peppered German Kraut, Red Cabbage, Reuben Sandwiches, German Bologna Reubens and several bratwurst flavors. Bratwurst flavors will change weekly to showcase the 45 flavors that are made, such as the Best of Show Bratwurst, Gold medal winner (received a perfect score) from the largest sausage, ham and bacon contest in the world, held every 3 years in Frankfurt, Germany. The Grand Champion German Braunschweiger sandwich with Swiss cheese, German mustard, and onions served on grilled marble rye will also become an everyday lunch item.

The Seafood Buffet on Friday nights will continue, and it will be served during Lent. The All You Can Eat Breakfast Buffet on Saturday and Sunday, featuring French toast, scrambled eggs, biscuits and gravy, hash browns, sausage, bacon and a drink, will also continue.

The retail store will feature 12 flavors of bacon and 10 flavors of summer sausage.

Fresh beef such as T-bones, porterhouse, top sirloin, rib eye, roasts and stew meat, along with fresh pork cuts such as baby back ribs, St. Louis style ribs, chops, steaks and hard-to-find fresh sides will be hand-cut and packaged in the store.

The processing plant will get an upgrade of newer, advanced refrigeration equipment, new high-tech lights, and maintenance upgrades. The processing plant will operate under Missouri State Inspection officials, which is the highest form of meat inspection in the state. This process is a 90-day time frame, but because of the helpfulness of meat inspection officials, it has been moved up to a 45-day window. Eventually, after a year of Missouri State Inspection, the facility will apply for C.I.S. inspection (Cooperative Interstate Shipment). This is a new form of inspection passed by Congress to allow state-inspected products to cross any state lines. Farmers and ranchers will be able to have livestock processed and then be able to resell their meats to farmer's markets, retail stores, and/or from the farm, opening up market availability for many.

Livestock will be purchased from local farmers to supply the demand for meat to both locations: Fulton and Hermann. Once the livestock is harvested, the raw meat will be transported to either location for further processing into sausage, summer sausage, jerky, snack sticks, ham, bacon, steaks, roasts or bratwurst.

The Fulton Wurst Haus will offer three classes taught by Wurstmeister Mike Sloan: Summer Sausage Making on March 7, Wurst Making on March 28, and Makin’ Bacon on April 18, 6–8 pm. A class includes a wurst meal. Call the Fulton Wurst Haus for more information and to register at 573-642-7844.

Owner Mike Sloan stated, “With the recent disruptions in our food supply chains from Covid-19, lack of employees, fuel supplies, and a thousand other things, everyone needs to learn to be more self-reliant to feed and take care of their families, friends, and neighbors. We also know that the shorter the food chain, the less breakage in that chain should occur. That is why our commitment to this investment is real, necessary, and important to the surrounding communities. The largest meat processors in the world will always have meat to sell to the largest meat retailers in the world. We are not on that list.

Source: Hermann Wurst Haus