The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) entered into a stipulation agreement with Jaime Chavira of Dexter, New Mexico, for alleged violations of the Packers and Stockyards (P&S) Act. Under the terms of the stipulation agreement, Chavira applied for registration, obtained a $10,000 bond and paid a penalty of $1,400.

An investigation by USDA’s Agricultural Marketing Service (AMS) revealed that from March through September 2020, Chavira purchased 218 head of livestock in 14 transactions at posted livestock markets and resold at least 59 head of the same livestock at a posted livestock market two days later. In each traced transaction, Chavira engaged in the business of a livestock dealer, buying and selling livestock in interstate commerce at posted livestock markets without registering with the secretary of agriculture or maintaining an adequate bond or bond equivalent.

Every livestock market agency and dealer must file a registration and execute and maintain a bond applicable to the activity or activities in which the entity engages. Operating without registration and adequate bond or bond equivalent is a violation of the P&S Act.

The P&S Act authorizes the secretary of agriculture to assess civil penalties, up to $31,459 per violation, against any person after the notice and opportunity for a hearing on the record. USDA may offer alleged violators the option of waiving their right to a hearing and entering into a stipulation agreement to resolve alleged violations quickly.

The P&S Act is a fair-trade practice and payment-protection law that promotes fair and competitive marketing environments for the livestock, meat and poultry industries.

For further information about the Packers and Stockyards Act, contact Kraig Roesch, Packers and Stockyards division, at 303-375-4291 or by email at kraig.roesch@usda.gov.

Source: USDA's AMS