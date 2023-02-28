Scout, a chef-crafted seafood company, is making a splash at Natural Products Expo West 2023 in Anaheim, California, on March 7–11, 2023, at booth North Hall #1101. As the brand’s first time exhibiting at Expo West, Scout will be showcasing its Seafood Snacks, a new and innovative product line that arrives as the tinned fish category is at an all-time high.

Created by acclaimed chef and brand founder Chef Charlotte Langley, Scout Seafood Snacks are inspired by trending international taste profiles. Each kit features a can of wild yellowfin tuna in olive oil, a crunchy topper mix-in and a spork for a snack that contains up to 33 grams of protein on the go. The DIY kit is convenient with an open-and-eat design, and it has zero-waste packaging.

“Our new Seafood Snacks feature toppers packaged separately from responsibly sourced yellowfin tuna to bring instant flavor, intensity, texture, and color. This is a new innovation in the canned seafood category and makes this new product line highly craveable and snackable ... ,” said Adam Bent, CEO and co-founder of Scout. “We’re offering wider audiences a gateway into sustainable seafood and an introduction into the broader Scout portfolio through our new snacks, which were designed with the sourcing, quality, and brand standards that Scout is built on.”

Scout Seafood Snacks are rolling out across Amazon, select Whole Foods Markets, Thrive Market, Sprouts, Meijer, and the company’s website beginning in March. The new product line has three crunchy flavors:

Chili Crisp: a spicy, savory and slightly sweet mixture of chili peppers, spices, and aromatics inspired by the popular Chinese condiment

Chile Jalapeño: a nod to the wide variety of chiles and flavors of Mexico, where Scout’s yellowfin tuna is sourced, for a familiar heat and zest of jalapeños

Za'atar: a bright blend of spices with a storied history of enhancing flavor, fragrance and texture across the Middle East and beyond

Adam Bent will also be moderating an Expo West 2023 panel titled “Making Waves: Emerging Brands Driving Innovation in Seafood CPG.” He will be joined by leadership from Sea Monsters, Atlantic Sea Farms, Fishwife and Neptune Snacks to discuss the intersection of sustainability and collaboration across the seafood CPG category. The conversation will take place Friday, March 10, at 2:30 p.m. in the Marriott Grand Ballroom F.

To learn more about Scout, visit enjoyscout.com and follow @ScoutCanning.

Source: Scout