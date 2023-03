Bay Area-based Renegade Foods announced the launch of their shelf-stable vegan salamis that can now be stored, shipped, and merchandised without refrigeration. This marks a first of its kind in the vegan culinary world, as currently only animal-meat salami can be stored on the shelf. Honoring the centuries-old traditions from Europe, the company utilizes wholesome organic ingredients and traditional meat preservation techniques, ensuring the flavors and textures are created naturally and with minimal processing.

"Shelf-stable is a [game-changer] for our business, our customers and the category," said Iona Campbell, CEO and co-founder of Renegade Foods. "Instantly we can decrease our environmental impact by reducing our packaging by over 80% and removing the need for cold storage. For retailers, they can now easily [cross-merchandise] our salamis throughout the store to improve velocity ... And this breakthrough comes without sacrificing the incredible flavors and nutritional profiles of our products," Campbell said

According to Campbell, the guiding principle for creating shelf stability was maintaining the robust flavors created from whole food ingredients and spices without over-processing or having flavor additives or preservatives.

"Our tools are the traditional tools of food artisans used over centuries – fermentation, smoking and quality ingredients," Campbell said. "That's how you create amazing tasting products that are not just good for the planet, but good for the soul."

Campbell added that Renegade's products also have 18 grams of protein per serving and a third of the fat of animal salamis.

The company also announced some recent successes, including a record 4th quarter in 2022, "sold-out" holiday season with the venerable gift basket company Harry & David and the addition of several new accounts to their roster of restaurants and hotels.

Source: Renegade Foods