Meati Foods, creator of animal-free products crafted from the company's patented, whole-food MushroomRoot, is introducing eat meati jerky, a shelf-stable snack series available for shipment direct to consumers’ doorsteps. Available in a three-flavor bundle featuring Original, Peppered and Sweet Chile flavors, the jerky delivers sustenance on the go, powered by seven grams of complete protein alongside dietary fiber and micronutrients including vitamins B2, B3, B5, B9, iron, potassium, choline, copper, zinc and magnesium.

“Snacking more and eating fewer meals isn’t only a Gen Z trend; it’s truly cross-generational. It’s critical to provide protein, fiber and nutrition that is delicious and supports life on the go,” said Scott Tassani, president and chief operating officer of Meati Foods. “We’re excited to provide a snacking solution that provides superior nutrition and incredible flavor in meati jerky and can’t wait for people to try it. We believe the potential appeal will extend well beyond jerky eaters, as more people seek out functional snacks they enjoy.”

Jerky is the latest product in the eat meati line, which has seen success in 2023 during its retail debut and expansion. The four steaks and cutlets are frequently top-performing SKUs in the animal-free meat category. Meati’s jerky also supports the company’s sustainability focus by using MushroomRoot from steak and cutlet production.

Meati jerky is available in the online meati Marketplace at a price of $39 direct to doorstep, including shipping, for three different flavor pouches, each holding 2.2 ounces, or two servings. While the jerky is currently available only direct to consumer, the company plans to take learnings from this initial launch into consideration for future commercialization planning.

Source: Meati Foods