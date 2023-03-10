National Turkey Federation's 2022 annual report, among many things, prioritizes the federation’s response to the most devastating outbreak of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in the industry’s history.

The NTF report also highlights a host of industry priorities, including:

  • legislative agenda
  • food safety
  • supply chain disruption
  • export markets
  • turkey health.

Download the full report here.

Source: NTF