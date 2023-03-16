Albertsons Cos. has redesigned its Open Nature brand to include 100% domestic raised grass-fed Angus beef, making the brand one of the largest private-label domestic grass-fed programs in the country.

The Angus cattle are all pasture-raised on U.S. family farms and certified humane as well as free from antibiotics or added hormones.

Open Nature, which is part of Albertsons Cos. Own Brands portfolio, aims to provide shoppers with tasty foods made with thoughtfully chosen ingredients that are free from unnecessary additives. As customers explore easier ways to make balanced food choices, Open Nature offers a range of new products, flavors and categories to choose from at an affordable price.

“Research has shown that more Americans are adopting better-for-you eating patterns as a means for protecting their long-term health and preventing future health conditions. As we continue to innovate and grow our portfolio, we want to ensure that our customers have diverse options, high-quality products and thoughtfully chosen ingredients at accessible prices,” said Brandon Brown, SVP of Own Brands at Albertsons Cos. “The expansion of our Open Nature offerings demonstrates an ongoing commitment to support the health and wellbeing of our neighbors and communities.”

The Open Nature brand launched in 2011 with more than 100 products and a vision to provide customers with access to natural meats and flavorful food. The first Open Nature items to hit shelves that year included fresh beef and pork, fresh chicken, chicken sausages, bacon and beef hot dogs. Today, Open Nature offers more than 500 products across more than 100 categories.

Source: Albertsons Cos.