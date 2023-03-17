The Joint Poultry Industry Safety Award Program is accepting applications from poultry industry facilities with outstanding safety programs.

The program is open to National Chicken Council (NCC), National Turkey Federation (NTF) and U.S. Poultry & Egg Association (USPOULTRY) members with poultry processing plants, further processing facilities, egg processing plants, hatcheries, feed mills, animal support services and rendering facilities that, through the implementation of innovative and effective programs, have injury and illness rates below the industry average for three consecutive years.

Based on the latest data available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the slaughter and poultry processing OSHA total recordable illness and injury rate for 2021 was 5.7 cases per 100 full-time workers. The 2021 rate of 5.7 represents an outstanding 75% decrease from 1994.

“The poultry industry depends on a dedicated workforce to produce nutritious and affordable food and is purposeful in investing in processes and procedures to diminish workplace hazards to protect our people,” said Adrienne Allison, director of Safety & Health Services, Poultry Operations, Tyson Foods, and chair of the Joint Industry Safety and Health Council. “The significant, incremental progress in reducing illness and injury over the last few decades is the result of the poultry industry’s perpetual commitment to worker safety.”

The Joint Industry Safety and Health Council are made up of members from NCC, NTF and USPOULTRY. Collectively, the three organizations represent 95 percent of the nation’s poultry products, and their members generate more than 1.3 million total U.S. jobs.

Award program rules, regulations and application forms are available by clicking here. The application deadline is May 5. The annual awards will be presented during the National Safety Conference for the Poultry Industry, Aug. 14-16, at the Hilton Sandestin Beach Golf Resort & Spa in Destin, Fla.

Source: National Chicken Council