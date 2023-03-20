Bonchon, a global restaurant brand known for its crunchy, hand-battered, double-fried Korean chicken, introduces two comfort food favorites that bring yet another taste of Seoul to the U.S.

For a limited time, guests can enjoy sharable new Loaded Bulgogi Fries ($12.99), made with thinly sliced, marinated steak piled on seasoned fries and topped with mozzarella cheese, a spicy mayo drizzle and chopped green onions.

In connection with college basketball tournament season, Bonchon is offering 50 of its double-fried, hand-brushed wings for $65 with a choice of signature Soy Garlic Sauce, Spicy Sauce or Half & Half. Guests can take advantage of the deal through April 3. Bonchon has also launched a basketball-focused, augmented reality Snapchat filter to amp up the game-day fun.

Bonchon is a global restaurant brand known for Korean double-fried chicken, Asian fusion cuisine and other Korean specialties. Launched in South Korea, in 2002, the concept was established in the U.S. in 2006.

Source: Bonchon