The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) is announcing that Hoyo SBC, a Bloomington, Minnesota, establishment, is recalling approximately 1,046 pounds of ready-to-eat beef sambusa products that may be contaminated with extraneous materials — specifically thin, wire-like metal.

The frozen, ready-to-eat beef sambusa items were produced on Dec. 30, 2022, and Feb. 21, 2023. The following product is subject to recall:

Bulk boxes containing 75 pieces of “HOYO Beef Sambusa Ground Beef Pastry with Onions and Spices” and lot code N341-S and N333-S.

The product subject to recall bears establishment number “EST. 47424” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to schools in Minnesota. While the product was distributed to schools, it was through a commercial sale and was not part of the food provided by the USDA for the National School Lunch Program.

The problem was discovered when the firm notified FSIS that it received a report from a school that food handlers found thin, wire-like metal on the outside of the product during preparation. The material was not reported to be embedded in the product.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be in school freezers. Schools are urged not to serve this product. It should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers.

Consumers and members of the media with questions about the recall can contact Luke Snider, director of operations, Hoyo SBC, at 785-479-0370.

Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-MPHotline (888-674-6854) or live chat via Ask USDA from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Eastern Time) Monday through Friday. Consumers can also browse food safety messages at Ask USDA or send a question via email to MPHotline@usda.gov. For consumers that need to report a problem with a meat, poultry or egg product, the online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at https://foodcomplaint.fsis.usda.gov/eCCF/.

Source: USDA's FSIS