The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) is announcing that J.T.M. Provisions Co., a Harrison, Ohio, establishment, is recalling approximately 22,530 pounds of frozen, ready-to-eat beef chili with beans products that may be contaminated with extraneous materials — specifically, white plastic.

The frozen, ready-to-eat beef chili with beans items were produced on Feb. 27, 2023. The following products are subject to recall:

30-pound case of “CHILI WITH BEANS” containing six 5-pound boilable bags of “CP5309 CHILI WITH BEANS” with lot code 23058 printed on the bag, and “February 27, 2023” and lot code 23058 printed on the case.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 1917” inside the USDA mark of inspection on the case. These products were purchased by USDA Foods for the National School Lunch Program (NSLP). These items were shipped to distributors in California, Massachusetts, New York, Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Wisconsin.

The problem was discovered after the company received a customer complaint about semi-rigid white plastic material found in the frozen, ready-to-eat beef chili with beans and notified FSIS.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a health care provider.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be in school freezers or refrigerators. School nutrition professionals who have purchased these products are urged not to prepare or consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers.

Consumers and members of the media with questions about the recall can contact Matt Montgomery, CFO of J.T.M. Provisions Co., at 513-367-4900 or mmontgomery@jtmfoodgroup.com.

Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-MPHotline (888-674-6854) or live chat via Ask USDA from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Eastern Time Monday through Friday. Consumers can also browse food safety messages at Ask USDA or send a question via email to MPHotline@usda.gov. For consumers that need to report a problem with a meat, poultry or egg product, the online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at https://foodcomplaint.fsis.usda.gov/eCCF/.

Source: USDA's FSIS