The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) is issuing a public health alert due to concerns that not-ready-to-eat meat products were subject to temperature abuse during storage at a distribution center prior to delivery to retailers, which may have resulted in the growth of spoilage organisms or pathogens. FSIS is issuing this public health alert to ensure that consumers are aware that these products should not be consumed. A recall was not requested because the products are no longer available for purchase.

The following products are subject to the public health alert:

7-ounce cardboard box packages containing “Signature SELECT BREAKFAST BOWL SAUSAGE POTATOES, EGGS, SAUSAGE & CHEDDAR CHEESE” with a best-if-used-by date of Jan. 11, 2024, lot code S011322 and UPC 21130 18044

7-ounce cardboard box packages containing “Signature SELECT BREAKFAST BOWL BACON POTATOES, EGGS, BACON & CHEDDAR CHEESE” with a best-if-used-by date of Jan 16. 2024, lot code S016331 and UPC 21130 18043

7-ounce cardboard box packages containing “Signature SELECT BREAKFAST BOWL MEAT LOVERS POTATOES, EGGS, CHEDDAR CHEESE, SAUSAGE & BACON” with a best-if-used-by date of Jan. 11, 2024, lot code S011322 and UPC 21130 18042

7-ounce cardboard box packages containing “Signature SELECT BREAKFAST BOWL SAUSAGE & GRAVY POTATOES, COUNTRY STYLE GRAVY, EGGS, SAUSAGE & CHEDDAR CHEESE” with a best-if-used-by date of Jan. 11, 2024, lot code S011331 and UPC 21130 18045

The products bear establishment number “EST 45210” on the top panel of the cardboard box. These items were shipped to Albertsons Cos. retail locations in Northern California and Northern Nevada. The Signature Select Breakfast Bowl products were available for purchase at the following Albertsons Cos. banner stores: Andronico’s Community Markets, Pak ‘N Save, Safeway and Vons.

The problem was discovered when the producing establishment notified FSIS that their customer reported storing the product in an unrefrigerated area. FSIS found that the product was held at an incorrect temperature and then shipped into commerce. All remaining inventory of the affected items have been removed from the stores and destroyed.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an illness should contact a health care provider.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

Consumers and members of the media with questions regarding the public health alert can contact Albertsons Cos. Customer Service Center at 1-877-723-3929, which is available Monday through Friday, 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. Pacific Time.

Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-MPHotline (888-674-6854) or live chat via Ask USDA from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Eastern Time) Monday through Friday. Consumers can also browse food safety messages at Ask USDA or send a question via email to MPHotline@usda.gov. For consumers that need to report a problem with a meat, poultry or egg product, the online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at https://foodcomplaint.fsis.usda.gov/eCCF/.

Source: USDA's FSIS