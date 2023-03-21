Steritech, an industry leader in food safety and operational excellence, announced a new strategic relationship with Church's Texas Chicken. Steritech will provide additional food safety and operational excellence training and resources for all 872 restaurant locations.

"At Steritech, we don't just teach the techniques for the management and maintenance of proper food safety and operational excellence practices, we work directly with each brand to better establish a food safety and operational excellence culture that embodies what is unique about that brand and can be passed on to multi-unit locations," said Doug Sutton, president of Steritech. "We're excited to work closely with Church's Texas Chicken as they continue their mission to share the authentically unique flavors of Texas with all of their guests."

Church's Texas Chicken is one of the world's largest quick-service chicken restaurant chains. Founded in San Antonio in 1952, Church's Texas Chicken has been serving small-batch chicken recipes that are hand-battered and double-breaded for over seven decades.

"At Church's, we strive to deliver great food and service at an unbeatable value for our guests, while ensuring a clean and safe environment," said Luis de la Torre, VP of global ops services, Church's Texas Chicken. "We are committed to providing our guests with high-quality products, service, and operational standards, and Steritech will provide additional tools and resources to further enhance the restaurant's ability to offer our guests the amazing fried chicken and fabulous Honey-Butter Biscuits that made us famous."

Source: Steritech