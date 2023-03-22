Dunkin’ debuts its first-ever Breakfast Tacos beginning March 22.

Dunkin’s Breakfast Tacos arrive just in time to keep guests fueled at the first sign of spring. Starting with a warm flour tortilla, the tacos come in pairs and are made with scrambled eggs, melted sharp white cheddar cheese, fire-roasted corn and a drizzle of tangy lime crema. The tacos can be ordered with or without crispy crumbled bacon topping for an additional flavor boost.

The tacos are designed to be eaten while guests are on-the-go, served in a convenient Dunkin’ taco holder to keep all the premium flavors in place.

"Our culinary team has expertly crafted these Breakfast Tacos with the vibrancy of Spring in mind, delivering a taste sensation that can be enjoyed any time of the day — not just for breakfast," said Jill McVicar Nelson, Dunkin's chief marketing officer. "These tacos are undoubtedly one of the tastiest savory items we've launched at Dunkin'. We're thrilled for guests to try them and discover their new favorite meal to fuel their day, whether they're looking for a delicious breakfast or a mid-afternoon snack."

Source: Dunkin'