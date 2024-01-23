Wendy's is offering a new Breakfast Burrito. This product includes two fresh eggs and six strips of oven-baked, applewood smoked bacon — the same amount of bacon found on the Baconator. The Breakfast Burrito also features seasoned breakfast potatoes alongside two slices of American cheese, all topped with a cheese sauce. All these ingredients are wrapped in a tortilla and served with two Cholula Original Hot Sauce Packets on the side for customers looking for an added spicy kick.

"With our new Breakfast Burrito, we've carefully balanced taste and convenience to create a portable masterpiece," said John Li, global vice president of culinary innovation at The Wendy's Co. "Our newest breakfast innovation serves up all the best parts of Wendy's breakfast rolled up into one delicious burrito."

The Breakfast Burrito will be available in over 4,500 Wendy's restaurants in select regions across the U.S. Visit www.locations.wendys.com to find a participating Wendy's restaurant.

"We knew it was time to roll out a breakfast burrito option, starting in select markets. This latest morning menu innovation is exactly what our consumers are craving," said Lindsay Radkoski, U.S. chief marketing officer for The Wendy's Co. "The new Breakfast Burrito is a portable, hearty breakfast filled with quality ingredients you can always get at Wendy's."

Source: The Wendy's Co.