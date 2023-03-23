Wendy's menu is adding the Grilled Chicken Ranch Wrap and Grilled Chicken Cobb Salad.

Available starting March 28, Wendy's new handheld Grilled Chicken Ranch Wrap is wrapped in a warm tortilla and filled with diced grilled chicken, shredded cheddar cheese, fresh romaine lettuce and a creamy ranch sauce.

Wendy's is also punching up its salad lineup with a new and fresh-made Grilled Chicken Cobb Salad, topped with freshly cooked applewood smoked bacon, diced tomatoes, grilled chicken, crispy fried onions and diced egg.

Source: Wendy's