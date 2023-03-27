Tyson Foods deployed its Meals that Matter disaster relief team Monday morning to Rolling Fork, Mississippi, and will begin serving hot meals to storm victims, volunteers and first responders on Tuesday, March 28 at 12 p.m.

Partnering with Walmart, teams will set up cooking operations at South Delta Elementary School to serve and distribute 500,000 pounds — or two million servings — of protein, along with bulk donations of protein and ice. The bulk donations will be distributed via a drive-thru system.

This truck left Tyson headquarters in Springdale, Arkansas, Monday morning with the donated product.

The Meals that Matter disaster relief teams will remain in the Rolling Fork, Mississippi, area for at least a week.