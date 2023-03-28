Rastelli's earned the Vendor of the Year & Merchandising Excellence: Home awards during QVC's annual Star Awards program which celebrates the innovation, commitment and overall excellence of QVC's vendors and guests. Each year, QVC, a video commerce channel — which includes video-driven shopping across linear TV, ecommerce sites, digital streaming and social platforms — nominates current vendors and guests that go the extra mile to bring shopping to life and show the power of relationships.

"We are honored to have received not one, but two QVC Star Awards this year," said Ray Rastelli, Jr., president of Rastelli Foods Group. "We are so proud of the work that our family has done with QVC, and we hope to continue our successful relationship for many years to come. We love everything that QVC stands for, as it aligns with our own company values: hard work, trusted relationships and high quality products."

Rastelli Foods Group is a family-owned and -operated world-class provider of meat and seafood products that set the standard in taste, quality, cleanliness and safety from each of their food processing plants. They take ownership of the production process, hand-trimming, processing and packing in their state-of-the-art facilities. Through direct ownership or proprietary partnership, they select the finest products for their customers and carefully monitor quality throughout all of the steps needed to fulfill orders. Their growth came from one family with big dreams and a plan to make it happen.

QVC is one of the world's largest video commerce platforms, reaching millions of homes in the U.S. via broadcast channels and millions more via streaming, web, mobile and social platforms. As the pioneers of video storytelling, QVC offers vendors the platforms and tools to build relationships with an engaged community of digitally savvy shoppers. QVC has a storied history of launching and fostering the growth of some of today's most successful brands through the power of live video storytelling, discovery-driven shopping experiences and loyal customer community-building.

For additional information on Rastelli's, visit www.RastelliFoodsGroup.com.

Source: Rastelli Foods Group