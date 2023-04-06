The Nelson-Jameson family of companies has announced new leadership positions across marketing, sales and operations as part of a companywide expansion. The 75+-year-old family-owned company, known for providing the food and beverage industry with everything they need to manufacture safe, high-quality products, is aligning its organizational structure and implementing new strategies to achieve forward-looking goals. By welcoming new leadership and promoting internal leaders to new positions, the organization will continue its growth trajectory while better serving customers and supporting employees in their career development.

Newly hired talent brings extensive experience and marketing knowledge to Nelson-Jameson’s management team, while four newly promoted leaders will head growth and expansion efforts across their respective areas:

Mat Bartkowiak – vice president of corporate responsibility and development

Bartkowiak is a Nelson-Jameson veteran with multiple years of management experience at the company. As vice president of corporate responsibility and development, he collaborates with suppliers and manufacturers, customers, academic leaders, trade groups and regulatory authorities to develop and implement programs that contribute to growth, education and service to the food industry. His previous experience as a tenured professor informs his research and outreach efforts with these external partners. He also works on key areas of industry demand in line with company strategy, including ESG, food safety and environmental stewardship.

Shawn Kitchner - vice president of operations & logistics

Kitchner’s primary responsibilities include executive-level leadership and guidance to the organization’s operational and logistics activities across all its facilities. In addition, he is responsible for organizing day-to-day warehousing, shipping, receiving, inventory control and trucking operations while developing and implementing strategic growth plans. Shawn draws from his formal education and prior background in mechanical engineering in his role as vice president of operations & logistics.

Kara Lineal – vice president of marketing

Kara Lineal was hired in January of 2023 to fill the newly created vice president of marketing position. Kara arrived at Nelson-Jameson with 20+ years of experience and leadership roles at various global retailers, marketing top brands including Champion, Spalding, Jockey, Hummer and more. Kara will develop and implement strategic growth plans, manage integrated B2B marketing efforts to drive profitability, oversee brand management efforts — including internal and external communications — and lead E-commerce and digital delivery initiatives to improve customers’ digital experience.

Kevin Van Ornum – vice president of direct sales

With more than 12 years of experience in various roles at Nelson-Jameson, Van Ornum brings deep knowledge of the company’s direct product lines to his position as vice president of direct sales. He manages the product department’s strategic supplier and customer relationships and initiatives and supports the packaging, ingredients, and chemical product lines management team. Internally, he identifies ways to support the organization’s mission through sales initiatives.

Devon Vogel – vice president of customer solutions

Vogel is a Nelson-Jameson “lifer” who began her career at the company as an intern and worked her way up to progressively higher roles over a span of 14 years. Now, as vice president of customer solutions, she is responsible for identifying and leading business development strategies for Nelson-Jameson’s product and service offerings to meet growth goals as well as market and customer demand. In addition, Vogel is one of the customer-facing representatives for the company, strengthening its brand story and reputation and collaborating closely with customers to address their needs.

Nelson-Jameson promotes its designation as a golden-rule company and is focused on maintaining a culture of honesty, integrity and kindness, and a commitment to operating ethically with respect for people, the community and the environment. The newly appointed leaders are part of the company’s effort to grow as an organization while providing opportunities for employees to benefit from collective success.

Source: Nelson-Jameson