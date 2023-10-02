Nelson-Jameson, a distributor in the dairy and food processing industry, is expanding its marketing team with company veteran Melissa Pasciak heading up event marketing and new hire Teresa Laurent overseeing digital marketing. This year, the company has bolstered its management structure across all departments, and the marketing team expansion aligns with the organization’s expanding customer footprint nationwide.

“Getting the word out to our customers and beyond is key to the continued growth of Nelson-Jameson,” said Nelson-Jameson President Mike Rindy. “Our company takes pride in offering a comprehensive set of solutions to our customers, and having a powerhouse marketing department enables us to deliver the exceptional in all facets of our business.”

Previously director of marketing for Nelson-Jameson, Melissa Pasciak moves into the new role of director of event marketing, where she leads the strategic planning of all engagement initiatives. She creates innovative trade show and event experiences that generate interest and support current marketing goals, while ensuring current brand communication themes are woven into all aspects of the events. Pasciak also fosters relationships with industry associations, community organizations, media partners, suppliers and customers.

Teresa Laurent joins the Nelson-Jameson team as digital marketing director. She is a digital marketing leader focused on e-commerce growth and brand development. She manages the company’s advertising program, leads a team of content writers and designers and works on strategic tactics to increase business for suppliers and partners. Laurent joins Nelson-Jameson from Primex Family of Companies, where she served as associate creative marketing director. Her grandfather was a fourth-generation Wisconsin dairy farmer, and she is excited to serve the dairy industry.

Nelson-Jameson focuses on maintaining a culture of honesty, integrity and kindness, with a commitment to operating in an ethical manner with respect for people, the community and environment. The marketing team has several initiatives underway, including the launch of its latest strategic distribution center in Jerome, Idaho, later this year.

Source: Nelson-Jameson