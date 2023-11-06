Nelson-Jameson, a fourth-generation, family-owned distributor, announces the launch of its newly expanded Service & Repair Workshop and Training Center in Marshfield, Wisc. The company has long maintained an “education-first” philosophy and currently offers equipment repair and service training to suppliers and customers. The new facility more than doubles its existing space to a total of 1,450 square feet and includes both in-person and virtual training capabilities.

“Nelson-Jameson has operated over its 75+ year history by putting customers first,” said Mike Rindy, president of Nelson-Jameson. “The ongoing training and education we provide is one of our proprietary value-add benefits, and we’re excited to enhance our service and training capabilities even further with the new space.”

The facility has been designed for future service growth as well as educational opportunities. Nelson-Jameson will host its own training workshops on topics such as valve, pump and plate heat exchanger maintenance, tech training and safety training, and will develop custom workshops for individual customer needs. The company will also open the Service Training Center to suppliers to conduct partner-supported training workshops within the expanded Service & Repair area. The new space includes upgraded virtual technology features to facilitate connections between customers, suppliers and service teams across the nation.

Nelson-Jameson has plans to expand Service & Repair Workshops and Training Centers in other locations in the future, including its new Jerome, Idaho, Strategic Distribution Center. Its employees often travel between locations, and multiple workshops will give them the flexibility to seamlessly provide training and repair at each location.

“We’re designing our spaces, training programs, and workshops to benefit our customers and suppliers across levels and job functions, including maintenance managers, engineers, quality assurance and safety managers, and corporate leaders,” said Rindy.

Source: Nelson-Jameson