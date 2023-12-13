Baldor Specialty Foods, the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic's largest premium produce and specialty foods distributor, is announcing several strategic hires and structural changes aimed at enhancing customer service, achieving future goals and ensuring continued growth and success.

Seth Gottlieb joins as senior vice president of logistics, bringing over a decade of experience from Fresh Direct, where he served as the VP of logistics and operations planning. At Baldor, Gottlieb will oversee inbound and outbound logistics, further elevating efficiency from vendor deliveries to final customer touchpoints.

Andrew Howell assumes the role of senior vice president of operations, arriving from Upward Farms where he was executive VP of operations and previously contributing 12 years at Sabra Dipping Co. Howell's responsibilities encompass operations management across Baldor's distribution centers, optimizing warehouse operations in major hubs like Bronx, N.Y., the Washington DC area, Boston and Philadelphia.

Avisheh Avini joins as Baldor's general counsel, with significant relevant experience in the foodservice industry from her previous role as chief legal officer at Union Square Hospitality Group and her current position as a board member of national ice cream company Salt & Straw. She will oversee all legal aspects of Baldor, including corporate transactions, commercial matters, real estate, employment and safeguarding intellectual property.

"The strength of our leadership team is paramount to our commitment of 'quality you can trust and service that delivers' and critical as we continue our strategic expansion," said Baldor CEO TJ Murphy. "Over the past 18 months, we've been growing our bench toward the goal of scaling our mission and vision, while continuing to provide white-glove service and radical hospitality. Seth Gottlieb, Andrew Howell, Avisheh Avini and other recent additions to senior management were hired specifically for demonstrated dedication to both operational excellence and customer satisfaction."

Along with these hires, the company has realigned its manufacturing entities — including the Fresh Cuts division and Pierless Fish business — under Chief Operating Officer Gene Mayer to continue to streamline processes and efficiencies for enhanced productivity.

