Seafood industry sales veteran Guy Lott has been named vice president of sales for Aquamar, including its newly created ready-to-eat seafood line. Lott's seafood industry experience across sales, processing and distribution, as well as his relationships within multiunit restaurant concepts, fine-dining leaders and major retailers, accelerates Aquamar's go-to-market strategy currently underway.

The addition of Lott rounds out the leadership team: CEO Daryl Gormley, CFO Eric Wills, Operations VP Sam Metri and QA Director Ila Dabo.

"We are excited to welcome Guy to the Aquamar team, confident that his experience and track record will accelerate Aquamar's efforts to drive seafood consumption through innovation," said Gormley. "There is opportunity for us to continue our sales momentum and we're confident Guy is the best person to help us do that as we stay on our mission ... to ensure everyone has access to healthy, high-quality protein."

In his most recent position, Lott served as chief commercial officer at Forever Oceans, a sustainable offshore aquaculture company. In this role, Lott managed sales, customer service, logistics, processing, demand planning and new product development. He was instrumental in developing a market for an emerging species that helped to alleviate the pressure on wild stock.

Prior to Forever Oceans, Lott served as vice president of sales at a variety of companies within the seafood industry, including Pacifico Aquaculture, the world's first and only producer of ocean-raised true striped bass. Before switching to sales full time, Lott began his career in the kitchen, serving as a chef in several restaurants, then as a corporate chef and sales executive for a variety of food brokers.

"I believe Aquamar has an amazing opportunity to build on an authentic heritage as a surimi producer and offer consumers a new choice in restaurants and the refrigerated seafood case. Aquamar has developed a delicious and versatile line of products that will appeal to a wide variety of consumers," said Lott. "I'm happy to be a part of the leadership team as we bring these products to market and land on retail shelves and foodservice menus across the US and beyond."

Lott is active in the National Fisheries Institute, where he served on the organization's board of directors. He and his wife, Jill, live in Daphne, Ala. He is an avid fly fisherman and scuba diver.

Source: Aquamar