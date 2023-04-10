PSSI, a food safety solution and sanitation provider, is announcing hat Tim Mulhere, a former Ecolab executive, will become the company’s chief executive officer.

Mulhere joins PSSI after spending more than 20 years in various executive leadership positions at Ecolab, a company focused in food safety, hygiene and infection prevention solutions, as well as water and energy use optimization. He most recently served as president of Ecolab’s Global Institutional and Specialty Group, which has more than $4 billion in annual revenue, overseeing a portfolio of food hygiene, total water management and pest elimination businesses focused on customers in the hospitality, food service, food retail and healthcare sectors. Mulhere also previously led Ecolab’s multibillion-dollar International Regions and Industrial Water businesses, among other roles at the company. He received a Bachelor of Science in chemistry from Pace University.

Tim Mulhere said, “I am pleased to take on this new position as CEO of PSSI. The company and its devoted employees play a mission-critical role together with its valued customers protecting the health and safety of our nation’s food supply chain. Our focus as a team moving forward will be on continuing to invest in the highest standards possible for safety, compliance, and world-class service.”

Mulhere’s appointment will be effective April 24, 2023, when PSSI’s current CEO Dan Taft will retire after 24 years with the company.

New PSSI charitable fund

PSSI also is announcing that it is launching a charitable fund with an initial $10 million commitment dedicated to enhancing the well-being of children in the communities they serve, as well as helping reduce the prevalence of the rising problem of unauthorized underage workers amid record levels of unaccompanied minors entering the United States. This fund will identify and provide aid for direct community services in legal aid, education, poverty reduction and health services, and will also address the lack of access, which contributes to families seeking unauthorized employment for minors. The fund will also support national efforts to help address this issue.

PSSI is also committed to sharing the difficult lessons their company has learned and remedial measures they have put in place to help prevent the hiring of unauthorized minor workers. PSSI is dedicated to working with government agencies, outside experts, local communities and other companies and stakeholders to help combat this problem holistically, given the wide-ranging nature of this emerging challenge.

PSSI has taken strong corrective action to address a recent settlement with the U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) regarding minors being hired in certain of locations of theirs in violation of PSSI’s absolute zero tolerance policy against anyone under the age of 18 working at their company. Building on PSSI's existing mandatory policy to use the federal government’s own recommended E-Verify system to confirm the employment authorization of all new hires — alongside ongoing audits, trainings and a $10 million investment in biometric identity verification — they have been taking multiple additional steps since the DOL matter emerged in October 2022.

These include conducting an extensive additional review of their workforce to help ensure that no minors are working for the company today, hiring a respected third-party law firm to examine their procedures and make additional recommendations, retaining one of the U.S. Customs and Border Patrol’s most highly decorated former officers to provide enhanced identity theft training, engaging a former high-ranking DOL official as part of the settlement to conduct monthly unannounced inspections to track compliance, launching a “See Something, Say Something” campaign encouraging local employees to anonymously report any concerns, including age-related concerns, without fear of repercussions, taking action to hire new compliance personnel and further enhance their standard hiring screening processes, among many others.

To read more details about these remediation measures and PSSI's commitment to addressing this issue in the local communities in which they operate, visit this link.

Source: PSSI