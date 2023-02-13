Barentz announces a planned leadership transition in its North America business. Mike McKenna, who previously served as president & COO North America, will become CEO North America. Terry Hill, former CEO, will join the company’s supervisory board. These appointments are effective March 1, 2023.

McKenna joined Barentz via a predecessor company, Maroon Group, in 2004. During his tenure, he held various leadership roles, led multiple facets of the business and served as a member of Barentz’ global management board. He has an outstanding track record of achieving growth and differentiating Barentz's value proposition to customers. Having transacted and integrated more than 20 acquisitions since 2014, the North American business has created an immense amount of value for Barentz's customers, principals and stakeholders.

Hill joined Barentz via Maroon Group in 2019 as CEO North America and global management board member. During his tenure, the North American business significantly expanded in key markets and geographies and established a foundation for sustained long-term growth. He has more than 35 years of international leadership experience in roles with Univar and has also served on multiple industry boards.

“Mike’s appointment and this transition are part of a thoughtful plan that Terry and the board have been engaged in for the last couple of years[,]” commented Hidde van der Wal, CEO of Barentz. “We are confident Mike is the right person to fulfill this role. He is an inspiring and energetic leader who has shown an ability to build and motivate teams to deliver consistent growth.”

Juergen Steinemann, chairman of Barentz’ Supervisory Board, added, “On behalf of the board, I would like to thank Terry for his leadership and vision during the last several years. We look forward to his continued contribution on the supervisory board as we support the organization in becoming the [market-leading] global life science and ingredient distributor. Terry has a real passion for leadership development, strategy, and culture, which will be a great asset for our global team.”

Source: Barentz