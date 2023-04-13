Spring holidays are traditionally when there is the most demand for American lamb. Easter, Passover and Ramadan are the biggest holidays for lamb consumption. The American Lamb Board (ALB) hosted a virtual cooking class to teach American lamb consumers how to roast a leg of lamb for their spring holiday celebrations, but the recipe can be cooked anytime of the year.

ALB partnered with Chicago-based Muslim food blogger Heifa Odeh from Fufu’s Kitchen to host the virtual cooking class. Viewers asked questions and got answers on a livestream. Odeh has a Palestinian background, and she advocates for health and fitness. She also has dairy and gluten sensitivities, so many of her recipes accommodate those.

"Offering educational opportunities for consumers like this virtual cooking class not only helps us reach those who favor American Lamb," said Paul Camino, ALB chairman. "It supports our strategic plan efforts to increase demand 5% by 2028."

The Slow Roast Leg of Lamb recipe consumers learned to make is packed with flavor from a dry rub and a wet marinade.

The virtual cooking class received rave reviews from participants, and one attendee was selected to win a leg of lamb to try out the recipe.

The virtual cooking class is available for viewing on ALB's consumer YouTube channel.

Funded through the national American Lamb Checkoff, the ALB invests the industry’s valuable resources to foster profitability and create opportunities for all sectors involved in producing American lamb. All segments of the American lamb industry contribute to building the demand for American lamb through mandatory checkoff payments. Unlike other U.S. livestock checkoffs, funding is only collected from domestic lamb, not imported lamb. This allows ALB to focus all its efforts on creating demand for American lamb.

Click here for more information about ALB and the American Lamb Checkoff.

Source: American Lamb Board